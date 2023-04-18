United Is Launching Multiple New Routes to Australia and New Zealand

United Airlines has announced a huge expansion of service in the South Pacific, adding 40% more flights between the US and both Australia and New Zealand starting in winter 2023.

The announcement means that there will be new, nonstop service between San Francisco and Christchurch, New Zealand for the first time on December 1, 2023. United will now be the only airline to directly connect the US and the South Island of New Zealand.

Additional new flights will connect Los Angeles to Brisbane and Auckland. From San Francisco, there will be daily flights to Brisbane and two daily flights to Sydney. The San Francisco to Melbourne route will be served by a larger plane.

"This past winter, United enhanced our network and became the largest carrier to the South Pacific region. Now, this upcoming winter, we will expand even further," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Our strong partnerships with Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia provide unparalleled connectivity, and with our historic expansion across five destinations in New Zealand and Australia, United is the clear choice for customers' travel to the region."

Below are the new routes and their launch dates:

San Francisco, California to Christchurch, New Zealand, starting December 1.

Los Angeles, California to Auckland, New Zealand, starting October 28.

Los Angeles, California to Brisbane, Australia, starting on November 29.



Increased service between Sydney and Brisbane will begin on October 28, offering daily flights and nearly tripling the number of travelers that can take the route.

You can book tickets and explore flights now at United.com.