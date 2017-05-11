News

People Just Found Another Reason to Troll United on Twitter

By Published On 05/11/2017 By Published On 05/11/2017
united airlines nugget tweet criticism
Shutterstock/Twitter

Trending

related

'Kimmel' Staff Shares Hilariously Awkward Texts From Their Moms

related

Rare 'Dragon Skin' Ice Found in Antarctica Is Intensely Beautiful

related

This 'Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle Prompted Some Ridiculous Guesses

related

Melissa McCarthy Transforms Into a Singing Sean Spicer and Is It Saturday Yet?

The Internet is up in arms over United Airlines again, but this time it wasn't instigated by any specific customer service issue. Yesterday, whoever manages the beleaguered carrier's official Twitter account attempted to join in on the jovial conversation surrounding Carter Wilkerson -- the dude who managed to score a year's worth of free nuggets from Wendy's after setting out to make his now-legendary Tweet the most re-Tweeted of all time -- by congratulating him on the feat, and offering to fly him to any Wendy's in the world. In response, Twitter users have been mercilessly trolling the airline over its recent problems, warning Wilkerson of the many dangers that may befall him should he take them up on the offer. 

The insults weren't only limited to the now-infamous incident in which a passenger was violently removed from a flight. They also took digs at its recent controversy over leggings.

We've reached out to find out whether Wilkerson has yet to take United up on the offer, but this all just goes to prove once again that no matter what goodwill you put forth, the Internet never forgets. Ever.

h/t Mashable

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Epic Crawfish Festival Is Taking Over America for a Good Cause
News

related

READ MORE
Weed May Actually Be Good For Your Memory
News

related

READ MORE
This Slo-Mo Video of a Dude Diving onto 1,000 Mouse Traps Is Painful to Watch
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More