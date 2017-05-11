People Just Found Another Reason to Troll United on Twitter

The Internet is up in arms over United Airlines again, but this time it wasn't instigated by any specific customer service issue. Yesterday, whoever manages the beleaguered carrier's official Twitter account attempted to join in on the jovial conversation surrounding Carter Wilkerson -- the dude who managed to score a year's worth of free nuggets from Wendy's after setting out to make his now-legendary Tweet the most re-Tweeted of all time -- by congratulating him on the feat, and offering to fly him to any Wendy's in the world. In response, Twitter users have been mercilessly trolling the airline over its recent problems, warning Wilkerson of the many dangers that may befall him should he take them up on the offer.
The insults weren't only limited to the now-infamous incident in which a passenger was violently removed from a flight. They also took digs at its recent controversy over leggings.
We've reached out to find out whether Wilkerson has yet to take United up on the offer, but this all just goes to prove once again that no matter what goodwill you put forth, the Internet never forgets. Ever.
h/t Mashable
