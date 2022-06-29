United Airlines to Cancel 50 Domestic Flights in July

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Well, summer travel remains a dizzying twist of cancellations, delays, and more cancellations. United Airlines is reportedly cutting 50 flights in July. Travel + Leisure first reported this information and included an internal memo detailing the cancellations. The memo detailed that the airline will cancel about 12% of flights departing from Newark Airport in July.

"Even though we have the planes, pilots, crews, and staff to support our Newark schedule, this waiver will allow us to remove about 50 daily departures, which should help minimize excessive delays and improve on-time performance—not only for our customers but for everyone flying through Newark," the memo, which was shared with Thrillist in an email, read.

The 50 cancellations will not result in any canceled routes; it will just reduce their frequency.

In an email to Thrillist, a United representative shared that "due to ongoing congestion challenges at Newark, we are proactively removing 50 departures from our EWR schedule, after receiving a waiver from the FAA allowing us to do so." The representative also said the airline does not attribute the cancellations to issues with planes, pilots, crews, or staff.

"We are proactively reaching out to customers impacted to work with them on alternate options," the United representative told Thrillist.

This is not the first airline to significantly cut its summer routes this year. JetBlue and Alaska Airlines also made big cuts to flights this summer. Delta, anticipating that Fourth of July travel will be just as, if not more chaotic than Memorial Day, is offering vouchers for passengers to change their flights between July 1 and July 4 for free.

If you've got upcoming travel plans for July, make sure you read up on what you are entitled to if your flight gets canceled, and just mentally prepare that flying will probably not be a seamless experience.