United Airlines Is Revealing a New International Flight Deal Each Day This Week

This week is dedicated to all those who seek out spontaneous adventures, courtesy of United Airlines. The carrier just launched its surprise adventure week, which means that every day starting today and through January 12, it will put a different international destination on sale.

Which destination, you ask? Well, that's the surprise! Every day, prospective passengers will have only 24 hours to snag roundtrip flights to the destination of the day, which is unlocked and announced the day of the sale. For example, Monday's destination is London—and you only have until the end of the day to grab your tickets.

Here's how the sale works, more specifically. Roundtrip tickets to each international destination cost only 50,000 miles (plus taxes and fees starting at $194.60), and the deal is only available to United MileagePlus members (if you aren't one yet, you can join right here).

Additionally, the promo is only available for travel between January 10 and March 20 of this year, and the only eligible fare class is United Economy, which means that Basic Economy fares aren't available as part of the promotion. Last but not least, roundtrip trips must originate from the continental US, so trips departing from Alaska and Hawaii are not eligible.

If this sounds like your ideal deal, make sure to check back here or on the United app to see what destination gets unlocked every day. Happy adventure travel!