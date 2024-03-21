United Is Offering a New Discount Exclusively for Gen Z Fliers

Being a Gen Z American is pretty weird. Born too late to really have a chance at homeownership, born too soon to have seen (and remembered) Titanic during its original theatrical run. Plus, somehow, Gen Z and millennials are constantly getting blamed for all of society's ills when the real blame lies with the generations who elected Ronald Reagan into office twice. But, being young isn't all bad—at least as a United Airlines customer.

Recognizing that the younger generation is 94% more likely to book a flight when a discount is offered, United is catering to the demographic with a new deal. United will offer a 5% discount on United Economy and Basic Economy seats for all MileagePlus members that are between the ages of 18 and 23.

To get the 5% discount, all you need to do is create a free MileagePlus account through the United app, and make sure your birthday is listed in your account. And before any of you coupon-loving Gen Xers (I kid, I kid) try to list the year you graduated from college as your birthday, the date listed on your MileagePlus account must match your travel documents.

When using the app while logged in with your MileagePlus account, eligible Gen Z customers will see the discount automatically applied to the following United flights, according to the United website:

United or United Express operated flights in the US

United or United Express operated flights to and from certain international destinations that originate in the US

Flights operated by certain partner airlines and identified with a "UA" flight number. (So the discount could also apply to certain partner flights identified with "UA" and operated by Air Canada, ANA, Austrian, Brussels, Lufthansa and Swiss.)



For more details and instructions on how to download the United Airlines app, head to United.com. Unfortunately, these 5% savings won't be significant enough to make a major dent in Gen Z's homeownership odds.