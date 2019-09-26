United Flight Diverted Because a Passenger Got Trapped in the Bathroom

There's nothing quite like the strange, nowhere place that is a plane bathroom. You're jetting across the sky in a turbulent, unfamiliar tube and, although this machine has in it some semblance of your ground-level bathroom, the poop goes somewhere mysterious, the cramped space is polluted with aircraft white noise, and the tap water is an infamously questionable source of hydration. Because of this, we don't often hear of people loitering in the plane bathrooms.
Nor do we hear about people being forced to loiter in airplane bathrooms until this week, when a United Airlines flight was forced to divert to a nearby airport in order to free a passenger trapped in the bathroom.
Flight 1554 was going from Washington, DC, to San Francisco when the incident occurred. A female passenger popped into the bathroom real quick and realized real quick that she wasn't getting out anytime soon.
According to a United statement, "the lavatory door became inoperative." Ah, yes, we love a good spontaneously inoperative plane part.
In the footage (shown above) that was posted to Twitter by @taylorkkimber, you can see maintenance guys hard at work. You cannot see the woman having the greatest FML moment of her life behind the door, but just imagine being stuck in there indefinitely next time you're squat-hovering over the toilet seat as turbulence knocks your bare butt against the bathroom's suspicious surfaces.
"We're just working on opening up the door at the moment, ma'am. We'll get you out soon, OK?" you can hear one man say to the victim.
But that was not so. Instead, they had to divert to Denver, Colorado to address the issue. The flight was scheduled to arrive in San Francisco at around 8:30pm, but ended up getting there after 11pm.
"We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologize," the company said.
Now only one question remains: Did the bathroom smell like poop?
