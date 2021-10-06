United Airlines Just Made Paying for In-Flight Drinks That Much Easier

If you're not starting your 8-hour travel day with a bright and early in-flight mimosa, let me say you're doing it wrong. Especially now that United Airlines has made it that much easier to purchase snacks and drinks aboard. No more rifling through your luggage for a wallet because the carrier has teamed up with PayPal to offer a QR code payment method.

In a further push toward touch-free travel, United and PayPal are rolling out the partnership next month with plans for a nationwide expansion by the end of the year.

"We're excited to be partnering with United to introduce our new offline QR code functionality, adding more ways for customers to check out with PayPal in more places, especially in offline or low connectivity areas," Senior Vice President of Enterprise Segment Solutions and Digital Commerce at PayPal Frank Keller said in a press release. "Bringing PayPal QR Codes inflight reinforces our commitment to offering customers choice and provides a new level of touch-free convenience for consumers when making in-flight purchases, within the PayPal app they know and trust."