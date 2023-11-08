United Is Offering More Winter Flights to Florida Than Ever Before

United Airlines is not-so-subtly inviting everyone to enjoy warm and breezy beaches this winter. The airline just announced that it is launching its largest-ever schedule of flights to Florida for the upcoming winter season, and we're all here for it.

The people asked, so United delivered. Due to higher demand for winter travel to Florida compared to last year, United says it is not only growing its schedule to the Sunshine State by almost 20%, but it is also employing larger planes with more seats to accommodate more travelers.

According to United's most recent booking data, everybody wants to go to Miami and Orlando, which are two of the top five most-searched domestic winter destinations on the site from November 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Florida is apparently on a winning streak, and according to the same data, its destinations even rank higher than Hawaii's Honolulu, Mexico's Cancun, and Las Vegas.

It only follows, then, that United is flying more people off to Florida from some of the country's main hubs, including Chicago O'Hare, Washington Dulles, Houston, and Newark/New York. Additionally, for the first time ever, the airline is doubling up the number of seats and flying mainline aircraft between those hubs and Key West International Airport.

The airline is also increasing the number of flights on a few select routes. Those include the route connecting Chicago and Fort Myers, the one between Denver and Fort Lauderdale, and also the route linking Chicago and Miami.

Finally, Ohio residents will get a special treatment, too. This winter, United is expanding its daily service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The airline is increasing flight frequency from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to two daily nonstop flights, and it is also reintroducing daily nonstop service from Cleveland to Tampa.

"We know that November is when most people start their winter travel planning so we're adding these flights to give customers more options than ever," Mark Weithofer, United's managing director of domestic network planning, said in a statement. "We've already begun to see record breaking demand for winter travel and whether customers are looking to unwind on the beach or hit the slopes, United is the clear choice for those planning their getaways."

And if you're worried about boarding becoming more chaotic due to the planes being larger, don't worry. United is rolling out its new boarding system, which allows for a more seamless boarding process depending on the type of seat and row you booked. It's great news, in particular, if you love booking window seats on your flights.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, which are now available, you can visit this website.