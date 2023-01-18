Here's How You Can Win 1 Million Free Miles from United & Chase

After updating its loyalty program late last year, United Airlines is rolling out another big change for MileagePlus members—by way of freebie miles. The United Family of Cards from Chase is awarding one lucky winner a million in United MileagePlus Miles just for pledging to fight jet lag.

"[T]he turn of the new year is the perfect time to commit to getting the most out of travel," General Manager of United Co-Brand Cards at Chase Laurinda Rainey said in a statement, according to Travel + Leisure. "We are excited to launch this Sweepstakes on National Lose the Jet Lag Day to raise awareness of the impact jet lag has on travel."

Here's how it's going to work: United and Chase are partnering with the Timeshifter app—which was designed by scientists and led by Associate Professor of Harvard Medical School Dr. Steven W. Lockley—to help travelers fight jet lag in the new year.

"Jet lag causes significant human and financial costs—from poor concentration and reduced productivity to less enjoyment and weakened immune function," a spokesperson for the app told T+L. "Timeshifter debunks common jet lag myths and replaces them with real science, allowing travelers to control circadian rhythms by taking small actions at specific times to ensure they arrive at their best.”

In addition to those free miles, the winner will also get a year-long subscription to the Timeshifter app. The airline is also giving away 500,000 miles and subscriptions to an additional eight winners. Just make your pledge online.