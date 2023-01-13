United Airlines Is Bringing Back Its Ice Cream Sundae Cart

There's nothing sweeter or more delightful than having ice cream in a place that seems implausible to enjoy ice cream in. So, the return of the ice cream sundae cart on United's Polaris flights is exceptionally exciting. The ice cream cart, which was on nearly all international flights for business class passengers before the pandemic, was put on pause to better accommodate safety guidelines in the last few years.

According to Executive Traveller, the service only remained active on long-haul flights from San Francisco to Sydney and Brisbane, Australia. Now, United has announced that the airline will be bringing back the sundae cart to all long-haul international business class flights starting in February.