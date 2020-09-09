United Airlines Just Launched an Interactive Map With U.S. Travel Restrictions

The most difficult part of planning a pre-pandemic trip was narrowing down my outfit choices to weigh in under the 50lb bag limit. But as the virus continues to plague our country, we've gotta get smart with how and where we vacation, which is why United Airlines has introduced an all-new interactive map to warn us of necessary travel restrictions and info across the United States.

So, while you'll still have to negotiate yourself out of packing 13 pairs of underwear for a three-day getaway all on your own, the Chicago-based carrier is making the rest of your travel logistics a little easier. The US map first breaks down states by four color-coded categories: open to visitors, open with restrictions, entry restrictions, and no data available. By clicking on these destinations, you can then access more detailed information on quarantine and testing requirements, mask mandates, and capacity limits,

"We know it's a challenge to keep up with the ever-changing list of travel restrictions, policies and regulations so we are offering a simple, easy tool that helps customers decide where to travel next," executive vice president for technology and chief digital officer Linda Jojo said in a statement. "By providing the most up-to-date information on the destinations we serve, customers can compare and shop for travel with greater confidence and help them find the destinations that best fit their preferences."