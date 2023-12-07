United Is Launching a New Direct European Flight from San Francisco

United Airlines is about to make it easier than ever to get connected from the West Coast to Spain, with new, nonstop flights connecting San Francisco and Barcelona. This first-time flight option will be offered seasonally and will make United the only US carrier to directly connect the two cities.

The flight will launch just in time for the summer travel season, with the route starting service on May 23, 2024. United will offer daily flights between the two cities, increasing its overall service to Spain by 30% in 2024.

United will now offer nonstop flights to Barcelona from San Francisco, Newark, Chicago, and Washington/Dulles. The service from DC will start on February 15, 2024. The new routes are part of United's overall expanded service to Europe. United will also have nonstop service from San Francisco to Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, London-Heathrow, Munich, and Zurich.

By extending its service to Spain and other popular European destinations, United is investing in US travelers who want to travel during the summer. With 2023’s "European Summer" trend, and 2024's Paris Olympics, it's likely a good bet on the airline's part.

United flights for service between San Francisco and Barcelona are on sale now at United.com.