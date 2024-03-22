United Will Now Let You Pool Your Miles with Friends and Family

United Airlines is back with a new, innovative feature that will likely revolutionize air travel for families and groups of friends alike. As though a discount for Gen Z travelers wasn't enough.

The airline just became the first and only US carrier to allow passengers to pool their miles into a joint account. The only requisite to be able to do so is that you are a member of United's loyalty program, dubbed MileagePlus. But don't worry, there's no minimum age requirement to become one.

Starting now, groups of up to five members can both share and redeem miles into one account made specifically for the group, regardless of whether it is friends or family members who belong to the same party. With this new feature, the airline is aiming to make travel more accessible for families and groups looking to vacation together.

"We're always looking for new ways to provide the most value to all of our loyalty members and are proud to be the first major US airline to allow our members to pool their miles with their loved ones and friends," Luc Bondar, chief operating officer of MileagePlus, said in a statement. "MileagePlus miles pooling further reinforces United's position as the leader in family and group travel and gives our members more flexibility to use their miles while making it easier to connect to the destinations and moments that matter most, with the people that matter most."

You must be at least 18 to become the leader of your pool group. To do so, just log into your MileagePlus account on United's website. If you aren't a MileagePlus member yet, you can become one for free right here.