United Airlines Is Launching 3 New Free Snacks for All Passengers on Its Flights

Forget about hopping on a plane with a rumbling stomach and an empty wallet. If this spring you decide to fly United, you won't have to worry about either of those things.

United just announced three new snack options that will be served soon on its flights, and they will be free of charge for all passengers. Even those with the most basic economy fare will be able to enjoy their snack without shelling out any money, and so will those with some dietary restrictions.

Starting March 1, those looking for something sweet to munch on while flying will be able to choose between a dark chocolate and sea salt chocolate crisps by Undercover Snacks, or, starting April1, they will also have the option of picking apple and mango fruit bars by That's it. If you're not a sweet tooth, United has got you covered as well, and you'll be able to get the savory snack mix by Summer Harvest starting April 1. Both sweet options are certified Kosher, and they are also free from most allergens.

"We know the snack cart is often the highlight of a flight, so getting it right is very important to us," Aaron McMillan, managing director of hospitality and planning, said in a statement. "With the addition of Undercover Snacks, That's it. Fruit Bars and a classic Savory Snack Mix, we're confident there's something for everyone."For more information on United flights and to book your next trip's tickets, you can visit the United website.