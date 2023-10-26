United Is Launching the Only U.S. Nonstop Flight to This European City

We haven't even hit the last month of 2023, but that hasn't meant that plans for summer 2024 aren't already underway. For evidence of that, look no further than United Airlines, which just announced its full summer 2024 flight schedule. The are more extensive summer route offerings from the airline than ever before, with new nonstop routes to several popular destinations.

As part of this expanded route map, United will become the only airline to offer nonstop flights from the US to Faro, Portugal. Faro has become an increasingly popular destination, with beautiful beaches, cave formations, historic architecture, and tons of great food. Before this route from United, US-based tourists would have either needed to transfer or take a bus, train, or taxi from a major city like Lisbon. The route will connect Newark International Airport to Faro, Portugal, four times a week. Flights will begin on May 22, 2024.

In addition to the route to Faro, new flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Rome and Malaga have been added to the United summer 2024 schedule. United is currently the only airline to offer direct flights from the US to Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca, and Tenerife, the airline noted in a news release.

"United has the most flights to the most destinations across the Atlantic and we're now giving our customers even more flexibility and choice when planning their trips abroad," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, in a statement about the new routes.

There will be an additional daily route from Newark to Brussels starting on March 30, a second daily flight between Washington, DC and Rome starting on May 23, and increased daily service between Newark and Malaga as of May 2. There will also be a resumption of daily flights between Reykjavik and Newark on May 23, 2024 for the first time since summer 2022.

Beyond these new summer routes, there will also be some routes that will launch earlier than they did in years past. This includes three flights from Washington Dulles—to Lisbon, Barcelona, and Rome—beginning on February 15.