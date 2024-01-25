United Just Launched 8 New Routes to Top Nature-Lover Destinations

It's impossible to overstate the degree to which COVID-19 upended travel as we know it. Still, some four years after the pandemic began, the impacts are still being felt. Those impacts even include a shift in the types of destinations we as travelers prioritizing when it comes to putting our limited PTO and travel budgets to good use.

Among those destinations that have seen continued growth since 2020 are national parks and mountain towns, both of which figure prominently into United Airlines's new announcement of expanded North American route offerings for summer 2024 travel.

According to the airline, United plans to add more than 100 new flights to the US and Canada this summer. The expansion will represent the airline's biggest schedule of Alaska flights in 10 years and will also maintain its position as the largest US carrier to Canada for the summer.

Here are the details on the new routes and when they will begin:

Halifax, Nova Scotia—New York (seasonal nonstop service resumes May 23)

Vancouver—Washington DC/Dulles (nonstop daily seasonal service starts May 23)

Winnipeg, Manitoba—Denver (nonstop year-round service resumes May 23)

Winnipeg, Manitoba—Chicago (nonstop service resumes May 2024)

Quebec City, Quebec—Chicago (nonstop service resumes May 2024)

Anchorage, Alaska—Washington DC/Dulles (nonstop daily seasonal service starts May 23)

Fairbanks, Alaska—Denver (nonstop daily seasonal service starts May 23)

Houston—Ontario, California (nonstop service resumes May 2024)



All told, United is adding over 40 new flights out of both its Denver and Houston hubs, and 20 new flights out of both its Washington DC and Chicago hubs this summer. Highlights of these expansions include:

Additional daily nonstop flights from Denver to Vail, Sun Valley, and Kalispell/Glacier

Additional flights from Denver to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

Additional flights from Houston to destinations including Tampa, Boston, Miami, and Charleston, South Carolina

Additional flights from Chicago to destinations including Toronto, Montreal, Aspen, and Bozeman Yellowstone

Additional flights from DC to destinations including Phoenix, San Antonio, and New Orleans



For additional details or to book a United flight on these or other routes, you can visit United.com.