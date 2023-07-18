United Airlines Is Expanding Routes to Manila, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and More

If you live in or around San Francisco, you're in travel luck. United Airlines just announced a major expansion to the Asia-Pacific region, and is becoming the first US airline to fly direct to Manila, Philippines from the continental US.

That's only a small part of the expansion, though. Starting October 29, United will fly daily between San Francisco and the Philippines capital. In addition to that, United is also adding more non-stop flights from a few select US cities to Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Taipei.

"United offers more flights to more destinations across the Pacific than all other US airlines combined," Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said in a statement. "United is the flag carrier of the US and we are excited to bring this new service to Manila while expanding access to Hong Kong, Taipei, and Tokyo."

Beginning October 28, new service between Los Angeles and Hong Kong will start with daily flights, an addition to the already-existing service from San Francisco. Travelers looking to head over to Japan will be pleased to know that on the same day, United will resume non-stop flights between Los Angeles and Tokyo/Narita, which will serve as an addition to the existing service between Los Angeles and Tokyo-Haneda. Additionally, the airline, which is already the only US airline to fly non-stop from the US to Taipei with its daily flight from San Francisco, is doubling up the service starting October 29, offering two daily options from the Bay Area city.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit the United website.