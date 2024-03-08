United Is Adding Its First-Ever Flights to an Iconic Latin American City
The airline just announced new international nonstop routes launching later this year.
United Airlines is expanding its network, adding exciting new routes for passengers looking to discover some of the most vibrant countries abroad.
One of the most exciting additions means that, for the first time ever, United will start offering a nonstop flight between Houston and Medellin, Colombia. The new daily service will begin on October 27, and it will build on United's preexisting presence in Colombia. This new route is perfect for helping you take part in what's forecast to be a big year for travel to Latin America.
Next winter, starting on October 24, the airline is also launching new nonstop flights connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and Morocco’s Marrakesh. It will become the only airline directly connecting the US with the Moroccan city, and it will do so by offering the Morocco-bound flight three times weekly.
Additionally, starting July 31, United is also expanding its service in the Philippines, and it is doing so by adding a new year-round, nonstop, and daily flight from Narita International Airport (Tokyo) to Cebu. Passengers flying to Narita from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Newark-New York, and Houston will be able to conveniently connect to the Cebu-bound flight.
Tickets for Cebu are already available on United's website and app, while tickets for Marrakesh and Medellin will be released later this year.