United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East.

"Next summer United is offering the best of both worlds: we're making it easier for our customers to visit the most popular cities in Europe, but we're also expanding our reach to give travelers access to new places they haven't yet experienced," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United, in a press release. "We expect another busy summer for international travel and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers the widest range of destinations and most convenient travel options."

The new service will connect passengers to Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, UAE. The additional routes will connect to Paris, Rome, London, Berlin, Barcelona, and Shannon, Ireland. Below are the added options for United Customers in 2023.



Newark to Malaga, Spain starting on May 31 with three flights each week.

Newark to Dubai, UAE starting on March 25 with daily flights.

Newark to Stockholm, Sweden on May 27 with daily flights.

San Francisco to Rome on May 25 with daily flights.

Chicago O'Hare to Shannon, Ireland on May 25 with daily flights.

Washington Dulles to Berlin on May 25 with daily flights.

Chicago O'Hare to Barcelona on May 25 with daily flights.



In addition, United will have 23 daily flights from the US to London Heathrow next summer, with more daily flights out of Newark, San Francisco, Denver, and Boston.

Basically, you'll have ample options to travel to multiple continents this summer, with a lot more flexibility on your travel dates and your departing city. You can start booking tickets for these new routes by heading to United.com.