United Just Announced New Policies for Passengers in Wheelchairs

Traveling with a wheelchair is about to become easier while flying United Airlines. On Thursday, the airline announced the upcoming launch of new technology and policies for passengers who use a wheelchair.

Launching early next year, United's website will include a new filter that helps passengers determine which plane can accommodate different-sized wheelchairs. The airline will also roll out a new policy that refunds the difference if a higher-fare flight is needed to accommodate a specific wheelchair size.

"By offering customers an easy way to know if their personal wheelchair fits on a particular airplane, we can give them the peace of mind they deserve when they fly with us," Linda Jojo, the airline's executive vice president and chief customer officer, said in a statement.

The new flight filter will let customers enter the dimensions of their personal wheelchair while searching for a flight, and the results will prioritize options on aircrafts with cargo hold doors that are large enough to accommodate the dimensions that were entered. The size of cargo hold doors can vary from plane to plane, with some aircrafts better suited for larger motorized wheelchairs, which must travel upright.

If the traveler isn't able to take their preferred flight because their wheelchair will not fit through an aircraft's cargo doors, they will be able to take a United flight on the same day and between the same destinations with a higher fare to accommodate them, and be able to request a refund for the fare difference.