Hurry, United Is Having a One-Day-Only Flight Sale With One-Way Trips Starting at $39

For today and today only, United Airlines has tons of one-way flights on sale for as low as $39, and no more than $129.

What's the occasion, you might ask? The mega promotion is to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day. The holiday, according to the US Travel Association, is celebrated on the last Tuesday of January and encourages Americans to plan their time off. So to give people a little more incentive to take time off, United is offering super discounted flights for the day.

The promotion has one-way fares for as low as $39, for trips that must be booked for between February 7 and May 18, 2022. There aren't any blackout dates for this sale, but travelers booking through this promotion won't be able to select their seats or bring a full-sized carry-on. This flight deal also doesn't offer changes or refunds, so be sure to check out sale terms and conditions before booking.

Here are some of the best flights available for $39: