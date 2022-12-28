This Dog Abandoned at the San Francisco Airport Was Just Adopted by a United Pilot
The carrier also donated $5,000 San Francisco SPCA.
After discovering an abandoned dog at San Francisco International Airport earlier this year, United Airlines staffers completed the requirements for the pup Polaris (who was named after business class) to enter the United States. Now, the carrier is keeping him in the family.
United Captain William Dale officially adopted Polaris the dog earlier this month, and to celebrate, the airline partnered up with San Francisco SPCA for a full-blown party.
"From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the US," Director of Customer Service for United Vincent Passafiume said in a press release. "It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family—just in time for the holidays."
Not only did Polaris find a home, but United Airlines donated $5,000 to the SF SPCA during the December 15 adoption party to support the organization's mission helping and housing animals across the San Francisco area.
"United’s Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home," SF SPCA Chief of Rescue and Welfare Lisa Feder said in a press release. "We were honored that United called the SF SPCA to facilitate this adoption because of our knowledge and expertise in adoptions, as well as nearly 155 years of offering care and protection to pets. We’re grateful that we can celebrate with them today, and for their $5,000 donation that will help to save lives year-round."