This Dog Abandoned at the San Francisco Airport Was Just Adopted by a United Pilot

After discovering an abandoned dog at San Francisco International Airport earlier this year, United Airlines staffers completed the requirements for the pup Polaris (who was named after business class) to enter the United States. Now, the carrier is keeping him in the family.

United Captain William Dale officially adopted Polaris the dog earlier this month, and to celebrate, the airline partnered up with San Francisco SPCA for a full-blown party.

"From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the US," Director of Customer Service for United Vincent Passafiume said in a press release. "It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family—just in time for the holidays."