United Airlines Pilots "Infuriated" by Treatment of Removed Passenger

As you may be aware, United Airlines has earned no shortage of outrage in light of its forced removal of a passenger from Flight 3411 on April 9. The internet has been quick to serve the airline a steady helping of vitriol, especially as initial efforts to amend the damage were deemed feeble at best. David Dao, the 69-year-old dragged from the aircraft and bloodied amid a scuffle with Chicago Airport Security officers, will reportedly file a lawsuit against the airline.
United Airlines’ pilots, originally mum on Sunday’s incident, issued a statement on Thursday, saying Dao’s removal left them “infuriated.”
“The safety and well-being of our passengers is the highest priority for United pilots, and this should not have escalated into a violent encounter. United pilots are infuriated by this event,” said the statement, published on behalf of the United Executive Master Council (MEC), the union representing United’s 12,500 pilots.
The MEC points out that the incident unfolded onboard one of United’s contracted Express flights, owned and operated by the regional-based carrier, Republic Airlines. Technically, none of the crew onboard Flight 3411 are United employees, the MEC notes, instead directing blame at the Chicago Department of Aviation's “grossly inappropriate response.”
The MEC wrote:
“For reasons unknown to us, instead of trained Chicago Police Department officers being dispatched to the scene, Chicago Department of Aviation personnel responded. At this point, without direction and outside the control of United Airlines or the Republic crew, the Chicago Department of Aviation forcibly removed the passenger.
Members of local airport law enforcement are normally important security partners who assist aircrews in ensuring the safety of everyone on the airplane. This event was an anomaly and is not how United or the police are expected to treat passengers when there is no security threat.”
Sunday’s episode occurred when four passengers onboard the overbooked Flight 3411 -- traveling from Chicago to Louisville -- were randomly selected and asked to leave the plane so crew members could take their seats, originally in exchange for $400. Dao refused, leading to the altercation and flurry of cell phone footage that sparked one of the most glaring public image crises ever faced by an airline.
Dao’s lawyers claim he suffered a concussion and a broken nose during the incident. United CEO Oscar Munoz, on the other hand, has ordered “a thorough review” of company procedures after the airline faced a near $1 billion stock devaluation amid the mounting public scrutiny.
