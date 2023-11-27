You Can Now Fly to Germany and Visit 25 Cities by Train on One United Ticket

Imagine planning a trip to and through Germany with the use of both planes and trains and only worrying about buying one single ticket. Thanks to United Airlines, this is now a real thing.

The carrier just unveiled a partnership with the Lufthansa Group and German train line Deutsche Bahn to allow passengers to travel to and through the country with one single ticket. What this means is that by purchasing a single air & train travel ticket, you'll be able to fly to Frankfurt and board a train that will connect you to 25 different destinations in Germany, as well as Switzerland's Basel.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn," Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said in a statement. "This new collaboration will offer our customers even greater travel choice and flexibility, allowing convenient connections between 25 cities across Germany and the United States with just one convenient transfer at Frankfurt Airport, all on a single ticket."

Plus, the ticket comes with a few noteworthy perks. United MileagePlus members, for example, will be able to earn miles for the train portion of the ticket as well, and selected customers will get the chance to access Deutsche Bahn lounges based on eligibility. Additionally, if you book one of these new combo tickets, you will have the opportunity to get a variety of different services in Frankfurt Airport's AiRail check-in area, including priority baggage handling, among others. And don't worry about delays and breakdowns—the ticket includes transfer and connection protection if such events occur.

For more information and to grab your ticket, you can visit United's website.