United Will No Longer Notify You When Your Flight Is Full

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, airlines became more flexible than ever, hoping to keep travelers in the skies. Many, including United Airlines, started allowing people to reschedule or cancel trips easily and without change fees. But now that things are slowly returning to normal thanks to vaccinations, United plans on changing this policy.

According to The Points Guy, for the last year-plus, United has allowed travelers to change their flights to a less full one for free should one be available during their check-in window, and should their original flight be "expected to be closer to full capacity." Passengers could also make changes at the gate after more than 70% of passengers had checked in. United even sent travelers texts if their flight was expected to be full, alerting them the possibility of making free changes.

Now, the airline is sending messages to travelers on full flights that simply reminds them of COVID-19 safety measures that are in place instead of promoting the option to change flights, The Points Guy reports.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Thrillist that United will no longer be sending notifications to customers about fuller flights, but that it will still waive change fees. The airline will not, however, waive fare differences, per The Points Guy. So if you change your flight to a more expensive one, you'll have to pony up and pay the difference. And as travel is slowly making a comeback, finding a less full, equally-priced ticket could become tough.

Like most airlines, United still requires passengers to wear masks while flying. The airline won't lift mask requirements until the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it's safe to do so. Although mask mandates have been lifted in many settings, the CDC still suggests wearing them while traveling on airplanes, trains, and buses.