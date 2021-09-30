United Airlines Is Set to Fire Hundreds of Employees Who Refused Vaccination

United Airlines is preparing to fire hundreds of employees based in the United States after imposing a vaccine mandate. The airline announced the mandate in August with a deadline of September 27. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the company was the first major airline in America to impose and enforce a vaccine mandate for employees.

And United has not backed down despite pushback. A spokesperson for United confirmed to Thrillist that approximately 593 workers at the company initially declined vaccination.

Those employees were initially told they would be let go. However, according to the airline, there has been a drastic decline in the number of workers facing termination. United said it received several vaccination cards after the deadline, and now, only 320 employees are set to be fired. The airline noted that it expects that number to keep dropping as meetings continue and more employees are given a chance to show proof of vaccination.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority," Scott Kirby, United's chief executive, and Brett Heart, United president, said in an employee memo obtained by Thrillist.

CNBC earlier reported that United Airlines made exceptions to the vaccine mandate for employees with religious or health reasons for not getting vaccinated. Nearly 2,000 employees sought exemptions and were set to be placed on temporary unpaid leave.

That action hasn't been taken yet, however. Currently, a legal case is being brought against United regarding unpaid leave. The New York Times reported that, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, six employees filed a joint lawsuit against United. In response, the airline has held off on putting those employees on leave until October 15, as confirmed by the company memo.

As for what this mass firing means for the company and your next trip with United, it appears not much. While the airline, which employs tens of thousands of people, may be briefly understaffed, a spokesperson told Reuters it has plans to acquire new employees in droves, and all of them will be vaccinated. The airline aims to hire around 25,000 people in the next few years, it said.

Although United is among the only airlines to take such a hard stance, it's not the only one pushing employees to consider getting vaccinated. Delta, which recently saw employees push for a "no-fly" list for unruly passengers, imposed a $200 fee on unvaccinated employees via the company health plan, per People's reporting. It also announced plans to add new hires, all entirely vaccinated.

The news comes amid a period of contention in the air travel industry. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has seen an increase in incidents in the last year alone, many related to mask mandates. Flight attendants and other airline crew members have been verbally and physically attacked, and they're fed up. Delta revealed that it had begun keeping a "no-fly" list of its own, separate from the government-maintained list, and asked other airlines to do the same and share them amongst each other.

Despite the issues, airlines and other travel entities continue to require either vaccination, masks, or some combination of both.

