United Stopped Serving Tomato Juice and People Freaked Out, Now United Is Backing Off

United Airlines accidentally updated the Gershwin classic "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off" this week. They said tomato and flyers hulked out and screamed, "GAAAAH!!!! NOOOOO!!!!! Not on my watch!"
United announced it would replace Mott's tomato juice with Mr. and Mrs. T Bloody Mary Mix on flights under four hours. Tomato juice is a popular beverage in the friendly skies. The announcement was met with outrage from the tomato juice-loving public. The exit of Mott's was part of what the airline called a "streamlining" of its food service, according to the Chicago Business Journal.
Angry travelers threw tomatoes at United on social media.
United heard the torrent of tomato-flavored backlash and reassessed the policy. The airline is announced Thursday night that it's bringing tomato juice back. The airline announced the retreat on Twitter and even had its social media team respond to angry tweets.
There may actually be a reason people seem to love tomato juice at 30,000 feet in the air. A 2014 study found the noise level of planes can impact taste, making rich umami flavors a draw for passengers. Another industry-funded study suggested the air pressure and humidity levels on a plane make bold drinks taste better, as noted by Mental Floss.
Tomato juice has been saved, but United passengers are also bidding farewell to Sprite Zero, Jim Beam, Courvoisier, and Amaretto, reports the Chicago Business Journal. Sprite Zero was having a tough day Thursday, realizing it can't inspire the same kind of passion people feel for liquid tomatoes.
h/t Mental Floss
