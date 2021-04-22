United's Travel Hub Now Lets You Schedule COVID Tests & Get Cleared for Flights

Travel is slowly making a comeback, but that does not mean you can be totally carefree just yet. Earlier this year, United Airlines rolled out its Travel-Ready Center to make flying during the pandemic as smooth a process as possible. Now, the Travel-Ready Center has been upgraded: Not only does it show what testing and vaccine requirements your destination calls for, but it also allows customers to schedule COVID-19 tests and automatically processes their results to clear them for flying.

"We continue to look for innovative solutions that make travel easier and safer for our customers and employees," said United's chief customer officer, Toby Enqvist, in a press release. "This new feature enables customers to travel with confidence knowing they can quickly locate a testing provider if they need one, schedule an appointment and get the results they need—all within the United Travel-Ready Center experience."

With the new United app feature, customers will be able to make appointments with more than 200 COVID-19 testing providers around the nation. Test results will be automatically shared with United and, if the result is negative and meets their destination's requirements, their trip status will change to "travel-ready." At that point, the traveler will receive a mobile boarding pass.

Throughout the pandemic, airlines have been searching for ways to make travel safer and more appealing to customers. Even as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, companies have continued offering travel perks to stay competitive. United, which was an early adopter of administering COVID-19 tests for select flights, is one of the airlines that's ditched annoying fees and extended its travel waivers.

