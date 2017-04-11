The Internet Is Ripping United to Shreds for Its Latest Controversy

This horrible, no-good week for United Airlines -- in which videos surfaced of a passenger being beaten bloody, dragged down an airplane cabin, and grimly admitted he wanted to die before being ejected from his flight -- just got worse. The Internet hordes have descended upon the brand with hellfire and the shade-fueled hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.
United is no stranger to controversy. The airline was previously in the news last year for banning carry-on luggage. What's more, United's CEO offered a tone-deaf half apology and doubled down on the use of brute force, saying in a statement that United's agents were “left with no choice” in the matter. On the video evidence, you can hear the passenger mumbling, “I have to go home,” and “just kill me,” repeatedly to the authorities.
The broad backlash has been predictably vicious. Jimmy Kimmel tore it apart. There's evidence this morning that the controversy has caused United Airlines stock to plummet precipitously. The New York Times reports that the actions have drawn backlash in Chinese media as well over concerns that the passenger might have been singled out because he was Chinese.
Here's a sampling of the tweets.
h/t Mashable