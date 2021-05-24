United's Latest Sweepstakes Could Get You Free Travel for a Year If You're Vaccinated

In support of the Biden administration's push for Americans to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, United Airlines is giving away an entire year of free travel to a lucky few loyalty members. All you have to do is flex your Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccination documentation.

The "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes, which both new and existing MileagePlus members can enter, is now open on the airline's app and website. United is giving away 30 pairs of roundtrip tickets to any of its global destinations through June 22. On July 1, five winners will receive a full year of free travel with a friend (up to 26 roundtrips), anywhere United flies.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a press release. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel—and we know our customers are eager to fly. We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."

United also announced new routes to Croatia, Greece, and Iceland, as well as resumed flights to Italy, Portugal, Spain, and France in light of the EU reopening to Americans this summer.

The sweepstakes are open to anyone at least 18 years of age as well as a MileagePlus member. Sign up for the frequent-flier program if you haven't already and drop in your vaccination documentation ASAP.