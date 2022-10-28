You Can Hop in a Jaguar for Your Next United Flight Connection

United Airlines is teaming up with Jaguar North America to launch a new gate-to-gate airport transfer service. Jaguar will be supplying an all-electric fleet to chauffeur Premier MileagePlus members between connecting flights. The program will roll out this month at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The 2023 Jaguar I-PACE HSE is an all-electric SUV, and will also be introduced to Denver, Houston, Newark/New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Los Angeles airports before the end of 2022.

"The new United-Jaguar ground transfer program offers travelers a moment of luxury and ease, while also raising sustainability standards for the airline industry," Marketing & Loyalty VP and MileagePlus President Luc Bondar said in a press release. "United is working to lead with innovation and purpose that motivates the industry to do better for our customers and communities. Partnering with Jaguar to deploy an all-electric fleet is not only a smart business move, as we know customers consider sustainability when booking travel, it is the right thing to do."

The service will exclusively be available for select Premier MileagePlus members with tight connections at United Hubs. It will basically be a fast track between connecting flights. If you aren't a Premier MileagePlus member now, you've got a little time to start working towards it. Nothing feels as luxurious as getting to skip the crowds and not having to sprint between gates during tight connections.