United Is Adding a Nonstop Flight from San Francisco to Brisbane, Australia

On June 8, United announced that the airline would be offering year-round, nonstop service between San Francisco, California and Brisbane, in Queensland, Australia. Not only is it a new route into Australia, but it will also allow travelers to connect to 20 other Australian cities, which was made possible by United's partnership with Virgin Australia.

"With United's strong history in Australia—and now with a great partner in Virgin Australia— it's the ideal time for United to expand service to Brisbane as demand for travel continues to grow," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United, in a press release. "Throughout the pandemic, we've looked for strategic ways to grow our international network, and we're proud to be the first US airline to put a new dot on our route map across the Pacific."

United has already built a pretty solid reputation with its service to Australia. During the first two years of the pandemic, it was the only airline that kept service between the US and Australia. In San Francisco, travelers can also fly United nonstop to Sydney. The new nonstop service between San Francisco and Brisbane will be offered three times a week, starting in October 2022.