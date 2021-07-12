United Is Introducing Another White Claw Flavor & Wants Fans to Choose Which One

The beauty of travel is that societal norms basically don't exist. Want to shotgun a Bud Light at the airport bar before your 7 am flight to Cancun? Hey, no questions asked.

Now, you can even crack open a White Claw anytime when flying United, as the carrier officially started serving the fan-favorite hard seltzer in June, welcoming the Mango flavor as part of the on-board drink service.

Now, the airline is asking fans to choose which other flavor they'd like to knock back in the skies: Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Watermelon, or Lime.

United is actually the only airline to carry White Claw onboard, the company told Thrillist via email—sorry, Delta stans. So if you want that bubbly, boozy water fix at 10,000 feet, you might want to rethink your travel loyalties. It's a pretty good selling point if you ask us.