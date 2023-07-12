United Is the Latest Airline to Introduce Wireless Charging

No charging cable, no problem—if you're a United Airlines First Class passenger, that is.

United just announced the implementation of a new tech feature that will make your flight feel even more comfortable and luxurious. This summer, the airline will start rolling out its new First Class seats, which flaunt a wireless charging station. While JetBlue already offers the feature as part of its Mint product, United will become the first among the three major US airlines (which include Delta, United, and American) to implement wireless charging stations.

On every armrest, passengers will find an easy-to-use charging dock, allowing them to keep their phone close and visible during the entire flight without occupying extra tray table space. And if you need to charge other devices, you'll be able to do that too simultaneously. In addition to the wireless charging dock, each seat is equipped with regular AC and USB-C outlets.

The new United First seats come with additional perks, including privacy screens, larger tables, and Bluetooth connectivity, among others.

"This new United First seat is designed around the modern traveler—more charging options, bigger spaces for devices, food, drinks and personal items and extra privacy," Mark Muren, United Managing Director of Identity, Product and Loyalty, said in a statement. "As we evolve the onboard experience, we're upending old industry norms and anticipating future needs to accommodate the new ways people live and travel."

The new seats are set to debut on the airline this July, and rollout will continue throughout the summer. By 2026, United expects the new seat to be featured on 200 domestic planes. A spokesperson for the airline told Thrillist that at this time there is no information on the possibility of extending the feature to Economy class on United flights.