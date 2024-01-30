Here's What to Expect at Universal's Newest Theme Park

As anticipation grows for the grand opening of its newest theme park—dubbed Universal Epic Universe and set to start welcoming guests in 2025—Universal Orlando today unveiled further details on one of the five thrilling worlds that will make up the park.

As the real center of Universal Epic Universe, Celestial Park will guide visitors through a nature-filled journey made of rolling gardens, gorgeous water fountains, and plenty of pathways. Guests will be walking through a lush mythological living garden, and they'll be surrounded by gorgeous architectural elements that are also inspired by astronomy.

But don't get fooled—while it's definitely a place to relax, it is also an exciting world filled with adrenaline-oriented activities. Starfall Races, the park's dual-launch racing coaster, will bring all those who are brave enough on a race-like ride, where guests will compete against one another reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet. Those who are looking for a more relaxed ride will be able to hop on Constellation Carousel, the heart of Celestial Park, where they'll ride through the Milky Way and constellations while being guided by music and starlight. Celestial Park will also feature an interactive wet-play area, named Astronomica, where fountain shows will marvel every visitor.