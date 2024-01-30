Here's What to Expect at Universal's Newest Theme Park
The new Universal Orlando park is set to start welcoming guests in 2025.
As anticipation grows for the grand opening of its newest theme park—dubbed Universal Epic Universe and set to start welcoming guests in 2025—Universal Orlando today unveiled further details on one of the five thrilling worlds that will make up the park.
As the real center of Universal Epic Universe, Celestial Park will guide visitors through a nature-filled journey made of rolling gardens, gorgeous water fountains, and plenty of pathways. Guests will be walking through a lush mythological living garden, and they'll be surrounded by gorgeous architectural elements that are also inspired by astronomy.
But don't get fooled—while it's definitely a place to relax, it is also an exciting world filled with adrenaline-oriented activities. Starfall Races, the park's dual-launch racing coaster, will bring all those who are brave enough on a race-like ride, where guests will compete against one another reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet. Those who are looking for a more relaxed ride will be able to hop on Constellation Carousel, the heart of Celestial Park, where they'll ride through the Milky Way and constellations while being guided by music and starlight. Celestial Park will also feature an interactive wet-play area, named Astronomica, where fountain shows will marvel every visitor.
Of course, dining and retail options will be plenty as well for when you need to take a break. From tavern-like joints offering barbecue dining to a pan-Asian restaurant, there will be something for every palate.
Celestial Park will be the main gateway to head over to the four other gorgeous worlds that make up the Universal Epic Universe. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic will welcome guests into a brand new world inspired by both the Fantastic Beasts film and the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series, while the Super Nintendo World will literally bring guests through the famous green pipe and into Mario and Luigi's universe. Finally, visitors will discover the How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk World inspired by the iconic How to Train Your Dragon film series and Dark Universe, the mysterious world of monsters and myth.
For more information, you can visit the Universal Epic Universe website.
