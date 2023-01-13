Universal Is Opening an Immersive Horror Experience in Las Vegas

Universal Parks & Resorts is really good at making fantasy feel real, which is equal parts impressive and terrifying considering its latest venture announced this week alongside news of a new theme park opening in Texas.

The creators of Halloween Horror Nights are launching "a variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night," the resort company announced. While we don't yet have a timeline for its opening here's what we do know: the horror experience will be a permanent fixture located off the Las Vegas strip.

"The space will also feature a continuously updated experience, must see seasonal events, and one-of-a-kind merchandise," Universal added. "The new Universal experience is an innovative, creative complement to AREA15’s roots in experiential art and entertainment.”

So what else can you expect? Well, familiar characters from a catalog of classic horror films like Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, and the Wolf Man.

“Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly-themed, and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year,” President of New Ventures Page Thompson said in a press release. “We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”