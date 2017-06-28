America's Tallest Body Plunge Waterslide Shoots You 125 Feet Down a Volcano

If, for some reason, your summer isn't complete without plummeting at high speeds down a stupidly tall waterslide, then look no further than the terrifyingly tall thrill tube known as the Ko’okiri Body Plunge. The record-breaking waterslide is the main attraction at Universal Orlando's new Volcano Bay waterpark and it'll drop you 125ft at a staggering 70-degree angle. Or, you know, almost straight down.
Not only is the Ko'okiri Body Plunge the tallest trap-door body plunge waterslide in America, Universal said it's also the first water slide in the world that shoots riders right through a swimming pool filled with other guests at the park. The giant slide actually shares its record height with two intertwining sister slides, the Kala and Ta Nui Serpentine Body Slides, which drop you from the same 125ft-high platform as the Ko'okiri Body Plunge, according to a report by USA Today. All three slides snake down Krakatau, a 200ft "volcano" and massive waterfall at the center of the Polynesian-themed water park.
In total, the 25-acre park features four themed areas and 18 attractions ranging from the aforementioned water slides to a wave pool with sandy beaches. Park goers use wristbands with wireless technology to join virtual lines for attractions while hanging out in other areas of the park -- a system officials said is meant to reduce waiting times. However, you should probably anticipate ridiculously long waits for major rides like Ko'okiri this summer. But you'll be waiting while surrounded by pools at a massive water park, so it can't be that bad, right?
One-day tickets to the park will set you back $67, according to the official website, although there are a few other ticket packages you can get, depending how long you'll be around and what other Universal parks you want to visit.
