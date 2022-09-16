Everything You Need to Know About Universal's Halloween Horror Nights This Year

If your preferred seasonal creep is Halloween decorations in September versus pumpkin spice in August, there's good news. Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is already underway. It may be the most-anticipated annual Halloween event from any US theme park, running concurrently at Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The series of haunted houses and "scare zones" can be overwhelming if you’re heading there for the first time. A lot is going on in addition to everything else that is already at the park. Plus, there are differences between what is taking place at Universal Studios Orlando versus Universal Studios Hollywood.

Here are all the questions you want to be answered before you put on a brave face and head into a house where you know you’ll face icons of horror.

When Does Halloween Horror Nights Start?

Halloween Horror Nights started on September 2 at Universal Studios Orlando and on September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. They start on different dates, but both are going to wrap up on October 31. The 43 nights in Orlando this year is the longest the event has ever run.

How Much Are Tickets to Halloween Horror Nights

It runs a lot like any theme park. That is to say, it is confusing and there are a ton of ticket options. Just like the regular park, there are perks for people staying at Universal hotels, there are early admission passes, and there are express passes. Though, the details on the tickets vary between the Hollywood and Orlando locations.

Tickets for a single night in Orlando start at $80. Tickets for a single night in Hollywood start at $72. Though, the prices vary by date. the more in-demand a day is—like weekends or on Halloween—the more likely it is to cost a little extra.

Universal recommends buying tickets in advance. What company running an event wouldn't? However, it's good advice, because many nights are already sold out. Moreover, it recommends looking at weeknights or days in September if you're hoping to avoid crowds.

If you're staying at a Universal hotel, there are a few Halloween Horror Nights perks. The most important of those is that you'll get access to a dedicated entry gate, which lets you get to the attractions faster.

If you're going to be a repeat customer, there are Frequent Fear Pass options that get you multiple entries at a discounted rate. In Hollywood, the Frequent Fear Pass gets you access to a pile o' nights for $200. In Orlando, that pass costs $180 for 27 nights of access or $220 if you want the Frequent Fear Plus Pass, which gets you access on a possible 36 nights.

There is, of course, also an express pass. The Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass lets you skip the regular line once at each of the haunted houses. Plus, you'll get to skip the regular line "at participating rides and attractions" elsewhere as well.

There is also a Scream Early Ticket. That gets you into Universal Studios Florida at 3 pm and then you get into reserved Stay & Scream areas at 5 pm, so you're "already in the park when Halloween Horror Nights opens" for the night.