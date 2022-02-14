Universal Studios Is Loosening its Mask Policy

Keeping tabs on the changing pandemic protocols at theme parks has been about as hard as finding the end of a rainbow. Parks have reacted to the constantly evolving situation in their region throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Universal Studios is no exception, and changes are coming again to the Orlando location.

Starting February 12, face coverings are no longer required at Universal Studios Florida for any vaccinated attendee. That rule will apply to both outdoor and indoor attractions. The park announced the change on Friday, February 11. This change comes just two months after Universal Orlando brought back its mask requirement for visitors and staff amid the surge of cases of the Omicron variant.

The change is listed on the park's website, but it appears that the policy will not be strictly enforced. Universal will not require proof of vaccination status from parkgoers. Additionally, the policy for anyone who is not vaccinated is worded loosely. "Face coverings are encouraged while indoors" rather than required, according to the site.

In addition to the change for guests, Universal Studios Florida staff who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask, according to Click Orlando. Unvaccinated staff will continue to be required to wear masks. Florida is currently averaging 16,024 daily new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days.