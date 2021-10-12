Universal Studios Will Permanently Close a Ride Early Next Year

Universal Studios isn't just full of roller coasters that will make your life flash before your eyes. There are rides for people of any age. Though, there's going to be one less for kids in 2022.

Universal Studios Florida has confirmed that it plans to close the Shrek 4D ride on January 10, 2022. It'll be the end of the attraction's 17-year run at the theme park. The Orlando Informer reports that Universal will also close Shrek’s Ye Olde Souvenir Shoppe, but not the wall around the corner where you can take your picture with Donkey.

The ride is set in the Shrek universe after the close of the first film. Though, despite an outpouring of love for the original film's 20th anniversary this year, the franchise doesn't carry the same kind of appeal that others at the park do, like the Wizarding World, Jurassic Park, and Marvel. So, Shrek will go the way of departed Terminator 2 3D: Battle Across Time.

Universal Studios hasn't yet said what will take the place of the ride that has a good chunk of real estate near the somewhat similar Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride.