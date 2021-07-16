Universal Studios Is Bringing Back Halloween Horror Nights This Year

The horrific mazes and haunted houses will be themed around familiar film and TV properties. That includes new mazes based on the iconic horror films The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Bride of Frankenstein, as well Beetlejuice and Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House .

After a year away due to the pandemic, the beloved "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios will return to both Univeral Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre maze is inspired by the original 1974 classic. You'll spend time being pursued by a chainsaw-wielding Leatherface as you run through the awful settings of the Texas town like the dilapidated gas station and the old farmhouse occupied by cannibals.

Another maze will have you haunted by the bride of Frankenstein. That maze picks up where the movie left off as the Bride tries to revive Dr. Frankenstein's monster. There will also be a haunted house based on Tim Burton's Beetlejuice.

In The Haunting of Hill House maze, the park is recreating scenes from the Netflix series, including the Red Room. "I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long," Mike Flanagan, creator and director of The Haunting of Hill House, says. "Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween."