Michael Myers Is Back at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Like Michael Myers himself, Halloween is a franchise that won’t die. Halloween Kills came out last year, and Halloween Ends will be out this fall. (The name implies an end, but 13 movies indicate this might wind up being the conclusion of the current trilogy rather than Myers hanging up his murderin’ knife for good.) Nonetheless, the persistence of Halloween is not simply about movies. Myers is making a return to the beloved haunted houses of Universal Studios.

The legend that started in John Carpenter’s classic film from '78 will be back at Halloween Horror Nights in 2022. Universal says that the Halloween-themed attraction will take fearless guests back to where it all started for Myers in an “eerily authentic haunted house” that depicts some of the most famous and horrifying moments from the original film.

Halloween Horror Nights starts on September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort and on September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. At both locations, the newly announced haunted house will transport you to Haddonfield on Halloween night. You’re going to have to evade Myers and come to a better understanding of how he can walk so damn slow and always be right on top of you.

If you want to see Michael Myers or the previously announced return of Dracula, the Mummy, and the Wolf Man, there are some tickets available now for the Universal Orlando Resort version. Passes for the events at Universal Studios Hollywood will go on sale soon, the park's announcement says. Both locations will continue to spook travelers through Halloween.