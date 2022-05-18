Universal Studios Will Bring Back Classic Monsters for Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood is so popular that we haven't even hit summer and the parks are already announcing plans for its big Halloween event.

For the first time at Halloween Horror Nights, Universal is bringing some of its earliest stars together. The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy are the focus of its "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide" haunted houses.

It won't have anything to do with that collapsed "Dark Universe" world that was supposed to feature Tom Cruise, Javier Bardem, Russell Crowe, and Johnny Depp, but only wound up producing one film. Instead, "Legends Collide" is set in the 19th century with the monstrous trio seeking the Amulet of Ra.

The soundtrack accompanying the trek through the Victorian era will be composed by Slash, guitarist of Guns 'n' Roses, Velvet Revolver, and other bands. Though, you'll only hear that at the Hollywood version of the attraction.

The Universal monsters will be just one of the haunted houses at the parks. Others have yet to be unveiled. This encounter with the horror icons will open in early September. Orlando's ten total haunted houses will open on September 2. In Hollywood, there will be eight houses opening on September 8, with both parks closing down shop the day after Halloween.