Universal Studios Is Bringing Back Its Harry Potter & Grinch Holiday Celebrations

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that this year's "Awesomest Celebration of the Season" holiday events will include the return of "Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas." The events will start on Black Friday, November 25, and run through New Year's Day.

Unlike how things run for Halloween Horror Nights, all of the holiday activities at Universal Studios Hollywood will be included in the general theme park admission.

During "Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter," Hogsmeade will be transformed into a wizardly holiday celebration. Charm your inner Andy Bernard with an a cappella performance from the Hogwarts Frog Choir and holiday meals at the Three Broomsticks. There is, of course, lots of holiday-themed merch for sale as well.

Additionally, at night, Hogwarts Castle will come alive with lights during a light projection show called “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”

At Universal Plaza, you'll see the "Grinchmas" celebration, including a 65-foot-tall "Grinchmas" tree with hundreds of ornaments and LED lights. There’s a tree-lighting ceremony nightly, hosted by the Grinch with songs and snowballs. For younger kids, there is also a storytime led by Cindy-Lou Who. She will, naturally, tell the story of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

In addition to those events, there will be a general aura of merriment around the park with the Universal CityWalk decorated for the season with a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree featuring more than 200,000 LED lights. There will also be seasonal food around the park, including a special lineup of treats at Voodoo Doughnut.

There might not be much snow in California in November, but the park can get you into the spirit of the snowy season starting next month.