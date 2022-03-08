Universal Is Changing Its Mask Rules Once Again

It’s become a somewhat predictable trend. Theme parks are dropping their pandemic restrictions or at least easing them significantly. Parks in Florida have already dropped mask mandates for vaccinated visitors (albeit with little in place to stop unvaccinated guests from skipping masks as well).

Now, those eased face-covering policies are coming to California. Universal Studios Hollywood has dropped requirements for masks or proof of vaccination. The change comes as Los Angeles County drops the requirement for businesses as the surge of Omicron cases slows. The policy changes are similar to what was implemented at Universal Studio Florida in February.

The park's safety guidelines say, "Face coverings are strongly recommended for all guests indoors." It will not, however, require them. The park has also removed any mandate to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result. The guidelines also ask park visitors to comply with a checklist, confirming that they do not have any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19. "If you cannot confirm all of the above, you must refrain from visiting and isolate or quarantine at home in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Home Isolation Instructions or Home Quarantine Instructions," it states.

At Universal's California location, masks were required at all times outside of when guests were eating or drinking. Park visitors were also required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the park.