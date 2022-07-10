Universal Studios Adds Set From Jordan Peele's 'Nope' to Studio Tour

The Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour is loaded with iconic movie sets and scenes. Those attractions include the house from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and the Courthouse Square from Back to the Future, among other cinematic experiences. The hopes for Jordan Peele's forthcoming horror film Nope must be high because Universal just announced that it will be part of the Studio Tour as soon as it's released.

Nope will premiere later in July, but Universal Studios Hollywood announced on July 7 that the original Jupiter's Claim set from the film will have a second life on the tour. It's the first time any Studio Tour attraction has opened day and date with a movie release. Jupiter's Claim will be added on July 22, the same day that Nope gets its theatrical release.

The announcement says Jupiter's Claim is "a family-fun theme park predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush." The fictional theme park, created by Production Designed Ruth DeJong, was disassembled on set and transported to Universal Studios for display. Because it's the original, it will exclusively be part of the tour at the Hollywood location.

"I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of 'backlot life.' Since then, I've been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal," Peele said. "It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter's Claim with fans."

It's difficult to know what to expect from Jupiter's Claim since Nope's plot has been intentionally shrouded in mystery. The trailer shows stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Keke Palmer (Hustlers), and Steve Yuen (Minari) discover something dangerous and mesmerizing, which appears to be connected to a UFO hovering over their small Santa Clarita Valley town.

As part of the launch on July 22, guests at Universal Studios Hollywood will be able to see Nope in the Universal Cinema at Universal CityWalk outside the park. If you're still feeling brave, you can head to Jupiter's Claim after the movie.