New 'Jurassic World' Escape Room Is the First-Ever Escape Room at Universal Studios

Seeing "escape" and Jurassic World in the same sentence might have you thinking about people fleeing an AWOL T-Rex. Or maybe it has you thinking about how you felt sitting in the theater during Jurassic World: Dominion. Either way, the combination here is more unexpected than that.

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that it will open its first-ever escape room. Universal's Great Movie Escape will be located at Universal CityWalk outside the gates of Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. As with everything at the parks, there's a cinematic theme. The attraction houses two escape rooms, one inspired by Jurassic World and another inspired by Back to the Future.

The pair of escape rooms are crafted by the same creative team that handles the park's hugely popular Halloween Horror Nights. The details are still opaque, but the park says guests will go on "interactive state-of-the-art missions" with "intricately detailed sets" in a "multi-sensory experience." (The last quote brings to mind Ian Malcolm striking a pose in front of a chest-high pile of triceratops feces, but that probably isn't what the park meant there.)

If an escape room with blockbuster dinos has your booking finger itchy, you'll need to take a few deep breaths. The park has not yet announced the opening date for the escape rooms, only offering that they will open later this year.