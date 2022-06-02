Universal Studios Teases its New, 'Unparalleled' Mario Kart Ride

It's a-me, Mario's attempt to break free from the confines of screens and enter your world.

The biggest theme park attraction opening coming in 2023 will likely be the arrival of Super Nintendo World in the US. Tokyo opened its version last year, but that already-popular land does not have Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, a Mario Kart-themed ride that will debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. To whet your appetite for the 2023 opening, Universal released a video of the experience on June 2.

The ride brings together the experience of a moving ride on a track with augmented reality, projection mapping, and physical set pieces. The park says it is "unparalleled anywhere within the theme park industry," further calling it "one of the world's largest, most interactive rides."