Universal Studios Teases its New, 'Unparalleled' Mario Kart Ride
It's a preview of a big ride coming to the new Super Nintendo Land.
It's a-me, Mario's attempt to break free from the confines of screens and enter your world.
The biggest theme park attraction opening coming in 2023 will likely be the arrival of Super Nintendo World in the US. Tokyo opened its version last year, but that already-popular land does not have Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, a Mario Kart-themed ride that will debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. To whet your appetite for the 2023 opening, Universal released a video of the experience on June 2.
The ride brings together the experience of a moving ride on a track with augmented reality, projection mapping, and physical set pieces. The park says it is "unparalleled anywhere within the theme park industry," further calling it "one of the world's largest, most interactive rides."
It's hard to get a full sense of what to expect beyond the big promises. The announcement does detail a bit of the experience, however.
Thrill-seekers will enter Super Nintendo World through an emerald green Warp Pipe before finding Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge inside Bowser's Castle. Once aboard the ride, the park promises "one of the most complex rides ever built within the entertainment industry" "where no two races are alike." Riders don augmented reality goggles on the ride inside the stadium-style, four-seat vehicles. Then you join Team Mario, driving through underwater and cloud courses to win the Golden Cup.
Universal plans on opening Super Nintendo World in early 2023. That gives you plenty of time to work on saying mundane things in the distinctive accent of an Italian plumber.