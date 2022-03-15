Universal Studios Just Reopened an Attraction That Has Been Closed for Almost 2 Years

Theme park attractions come (oh hey, Star Wars hotel) and go (best wishes, Shrek). They also get shut down for repairs (farewell, The Mummy), and some get brought back from the great beyond of pandemic restrictions or repairs.

At Universal Studios Orlando, the latter has occurred. Poseidon's Fury has finally reopened at Universal's Islands of Adventure, reports WDW News Today. The attraction has been closed since August 2020. The ruins of Poseidon's temple are taking adventurers once again after the craggy facade just down the road from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter got refurbished.

Unlike The Mummy, Poseidon's Fury's closure wasn't entirely about the refurbishment around the entrance. It was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to reports. It's an indoor experience where guests are close together and walking through the temple before getting caught in a battle between the sea god and the less-than-savory Lord Darkenon.

The reopening is one of many signs--like masks no longer being mandatory--that Universal is trying to get close to operating as it did prior to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Mummy isn't expected to be back soon. It is projected for some point toward the end of the summer, and it may no longer include that cameo from Brendan Fraser.