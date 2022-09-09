Universal Orlando Resort Is Bringing Back Its Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free Offer

Universal Orlando Resort is bringing back a popular deal where you can purchase two days of tickets and get an additional two days for free. You'll be able to take advantage of this deal all the way through March 2, 2023. That means you can get four days of fun across Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for just $281.99.

Depending on when you travel to Universal Studios, the passes will include seasonal festivities and holiday celebrations. The four days can be used non-consecutively, but must be used within a seven-day time period from the first day of use. For an additional $35, you can also get admission to the Universal water park, called Volcano Bay.

The park is home to the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which is the tallest and fastest launch coaster in Florida. You'll also be able to visit Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley with two separate Harry Potter experiences in Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios. You can check out Thrillist's complete to Universal Studios guide here.

You can get your tickets at UniversalOrlando.com.